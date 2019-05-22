Man Utd Women Confirm Deal to Sign Dutch Midfielder & Euro 2017 Winner Jackie Groenen

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Manchester United have confirmed that an agreement is in place to sign Dutch international midfielder and former Chelsea midfielder Jackie Groenen for the 2019/20 season, the club's first in the top flight Women's Super League after securing promotion.

Groenen has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club to join this summer from German club FFC Frankfurt, where she has been playing since 2015. United have promised to give further details when the deal is finalised and completed.

For United, who only formed last summer, it is a significant statement of intent to sign someone of the quality and reputation of Groenen as they prepare to make an impact in the WSL.

Groenen is the club's first overseas player, with the squad exclusively made up of English and Scottish players during the 2018/19 campaign.

She made her international debut for the Netherlands in 2016, was a key member of the Oranje team that won Euro 2017, and is part of the World Cup squad heading to France next month.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

United fans will be able to catch an early glimpse of Groenen in action at the tournament, with the Netherlands drawn into a tough group alongside Canada, New Zealand and Cameroon.

She is already the second Dutch international to commit to a WSL club ahead of next season, with Arsenal announcing the signing of Jill Roord from Bayern Munich earlier this month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message