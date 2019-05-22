Manchester City 'Close' to Sealing Joao Cancelo Signing After Citizens Approach Juventus Over Deal

Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Juventus' Joao Cancelo, with a move for the defender now 'close'.

Cancelo's future has been up in the air since a falling out with manager Massimiliano Allegri earlier in the season, with some not convinced by his attitude or defensive capabilities.

As a result, there have been rumours suggesting a move to one of the Manchester clubs in recent weeks, and it appears as though City may have pipped bitter rivals United to the post. Portuguese publication Record claim Pep Guardiola's side are to meet to €60m asking fee for Cancelo and secure his services for next season.

The 24-year-old only joined Juventus from Valencia last summer but has endured something of an indifferent season in Serie A since making the £36m move. A combination of injuries and form had looked to derail his time in north Italy after a bright start to life for the Allianz Stadium outfit.

A controversial move from the Portuguese occurred during this campaign when he appeared to like an Instagram post criticising manager Massimiliano Allegri following the Champions League exit to Ajax. Cancelo denied that the move was him, and insisted that he intended to stay at the club beyond the current season.

Regardless of his off-the-field antics, City have still seen enough to convince themselves that Cancelo will improve their title-winning side with a move to the Premier League appearing likely.

This season the former Inter player registered one goal and three assists after 33 matches in all competitions as Juventus sealed their eighth consecutive Serie A title.