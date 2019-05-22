Mario Mandzukic Set to Miss Juventus' Serie A Finale After Undergoing Surgery

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Mario Mandzukic has undergone septoplasty surgery in Croatia and looks set to miss Juventus' final Serie A match of the season.

The Croatian forward came on during his side's final home game against Atalanta on Sunday, netting the equalising goal in the 80th minute as the club secured a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium.

However, it now appears the 33-year-old won't be available for final league match away at Sampdoria on Sunday after traveling to his native Croatia for surgery, the club confirmed. Septoplasty is a corrective surgical procedure that aims to straighten the nasal septum and, while no time frame has been set for his return, featuring in Juventus' game on the weekend is doubtful.

Scoring against top four chasing Atalanta meant the forward has bagged nine Serie A goals this season, with a further six assists as Massimiliano Allegri's side earned their eighth consecutive league title.

Earlier in April, Mandzukic signed an improved deal with the Bianconeri, tying him down to the club until 2021, having first joined the Italian side back in 2015 after leaving Atletico. In total, the former Bayern Munich player has bagged 44 goals in 162 appearances for the Old Lady, and is set for another season partnering Cristiano Ronaldo up front as the club bid for their ninth Serie A title on the bounce.

In other news, Juventus are still on the lookout for a new manager, after Allegri opted to leave the club at the end of the campaign after five seasons in charge of the side, with the likes of Maurizio Sarri linked with the position in recent weeks. That said, Chelsea supposedly 'have no plans' to sack the Italian after a third place finish in the Premier League.

