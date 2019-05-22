Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars Left Out as Germany Announce Squad for Upcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Marc-André ter Stegen and Toni Kroos have both been left out of Joachim Löw's Germany squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia, while Manuel Neuer has only been called up on a provisional basis.

Die Mannschaft has a new look about them following Löw's public decision to force international retirement onto Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller back in March.





As confirmed on Wednesday, providing the cover for Germany's Bayern Munich shaped hole in defence include Niklas Stark, Jonathan Tah and Thilo Kehrer.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Müller's absence at the other end of the pitch will ensure that Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz continue to get opportunities in their prefered position just in behind the striker.

Germany manager Löw will also have a headache in between the sticks as Barcelona's ter Stegen is out due to a knee injury, while Neuer has only been included on a provisional basis as he struggles with a calf problem.





Real Madrid's Kroos also missed the European qualifiers after picking up a muscle injury.





The aforementioned Tah, as well as RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann, will link up with Germany's Under-21 side after the European qualifiers so that they can feature in the European championships in Italy over the summer.





Stefan Kuntz's side are in a group with Denmark, Serbia and Austria.

Some notable absentees were also seen from Germany's senior side, with the likes of Maximilian Eggestein and Florian Neuhaus being kept with the youth team despite having outstanding seasons at Weder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach respectively.