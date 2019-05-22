Robin Van Persie Insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is 'the Perfect Match' for Manchester United

By 90Min
May 22, 2019

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed at Old Trafford, despite the end of season capitulation.

Despite guiding the Red Devils to eight wins from his first eight games in charge as caretaker boss, Solskjaer's credentials as United boss have been called into question following the dreadful end to the campaign since his permanent appointment.

However, Van Persie believes the Norwegian deserves a chance to rediscover the form which earned him the job in the first place and has called for the club to be patient.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The former United talisman told BBC Sport: "I think it's the perfect match, it's just they're having a bad spell.


"Back in the day it was normal for a manager to get time. Nowadays if you lose six games, you're out. Is that the solution? Give someone time, especially if it's a kid from the club.

"His presence, the way he presents the club, is the proper way in my opinion. He's positive, he wants to achieve big things with the club and that is the only way forward."

Solskjaer's men picked up just two wins between March 6 and the final day, which triggered fears that United could fall further and further behind rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League next season - something which Van Persie admits is a very real possibility.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

“It goes in periods. Now you have Manchester City, who are doing unbelievable. To win back-to-back titles is very special - that shows, really, that you’re a proper team," he explained.

“But it goes in phases. Maybe Pep Guardiola will leave next year and that does something to a club. Maybe Liverpool will take over and they will dominate for the next few years."

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will be allowed the patience required to make Man Utd competitive again, but if Van Persie's prediction of Liverpool dominance is correct, United fans could be in for a rough ride.

