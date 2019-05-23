Gareth Bale: 6 Things the Star Can Do (Other Than Play Football) in His Final 3 Years at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's career at Real Madrid is pretty much dead and buried following Zinedine Zidane's comments after Los Blancos' defeat in their last La Liga game this season.

The Welshman has been a divisive figure at the Santiago Bernabeu ever since his arrival in 2013, never truly being adored by fans, managers and fellow players alike, despite his impressive trophy haul and a number of important goals in the famous white shirt.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

It has been rumoured that Bale will be shifted on in the summer, but the 29-year-old has insisted he wants to remain in Madrid and see out the remaining three years of his contract, allegedly worth €51m, even if he doesn't play for the Spanish club ever again.





It's no secret that Bale has a passion for golf, and he may be thinking that these three years will be spent on the green in the Spanish sun while earning a small fortune.





Below are six things - including golf - that Bale could do to fill his soon to be very open schedule.

Golf, Golf and More Golf!