Man Utd Tipped to Create Liverpool-Style 'Transfer Committee' Led by Darren Fletcher

Manchester United are said to be looking to create a 'transfer committee' that could feature former players Darren Fletcher, Rio Ferdinand and Nicky Butt in what is described as a 'desperate bid' to give structure to the club's recruitment policy and stop flop signings.

The proposed new system could potentially be similar to the one employed at fierce north west rivals Liverpool, where sporting director Michael Edwards, head of recruitment Dave Fallows and goalkeeping coach John Achteberg work together alongside Jurgen Klopp.

United have already tried and miserably failed to implement a Real Madrid-style 'Galacticos' transfer policy in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, while the newer policy of targeting young talent is also reminiscent of what Real tried after abandoning the 'Galacticos' tag in 2015.

Now Liverpool, whose initial dalliance with a transfer committee was questionable but has since yielded them players like Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Alisson, could be the next club that United are trying to mimic in an attempt to restore the glory days of old.

According to a report by The Sun, United have discussed the idea of a 'transfer committee' at a meeting at the club's Carrington training ground, for which Darren Fletcher and Nicky Butt were present. The story notes that Rio Ferdinand has also been 'approached'.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Ex-United midfielder Fletcher would apparently 'head up' the team and their collective job on such a committee would be to find players who fit the 'United DNA' - something many of the current playing squad appear to be lacking.

In principle, at least, it sounds like a good system. Whether United can successfully implement it and reap the same rewards as Liverpool have done is another question.

In a further structure shakeup, the Daily Telegraph has reported that United have parted ways with Under-23 coach Ricky Sbragia by 'mutual consent' after a poor season. Butt, who already heads up United's academy, is expected to play a role in selecting Sbragia's successor.