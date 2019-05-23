Massimiliano Allegri: 10 of the Departing Juventus Manager's Best Moments With La Vecchia Signora

Massimiliano Allegri will leave Juventus this summer after what will go down as one of the most dominant domestic managerial spells in European football history.

Allegri took the helm at La Vecchia Signora back in 2014 after four years with Milan that saw him clinch a Serie A title and a Supercoppa Italiana.

Since arriving in Turin, the Italian manager has helped himself to five consecutive Serie A titles, as well as four Coppa Italias and a pair of Supercoppa Italianas.

It is easy to criticise the level of competition that Juventus have faced during Allegri's tenure, particularly considering they had won the league the three previous seasons prior to his arrival. However, winning five back-to-back league titles in one of Europe's elite leagues is still an incredibly impressive feat, and has perhaps garnered Allegri less recognition than he deserves.

Sir Alex Ferguson and his dominant Manchester United side only ever managed three consecutive Premier League title victories. While Manchester City's monumental effort to retain their title this year has been roundly praised and rightfully so, it was only one title defence; tell Pep Guardiola to come back when he defends it another three times on the bounce.

With such an impressive record, Allegri's time at Juventus has been full of almost nothing but 'best moments', but we've done our best to whittle it down to ten of the best of the best for the serial winner and proud owner of one of the coolest names in all of football.

Coppa Italia 2014/15

Allegri's debut season was so impressive that it actually features three times in this list, with the first being his team's triumph in the Coppa Italia.

Despite inheriting a Juventus team that former manager Antonio Conte had guided to three consecutive league titles, the Coppa Italia had still remained bizarrely illusive to the Old Lady even in this new era of success. That is, of course, until Allegri arrived.

An extra-time winning goal from Alessandro Matri helped Juventus overcome a stubborn Lazio side, handing the club a record tenth Coppa Italia and breaking their 20-year drought in the process.

Champions League Quarter Final 2017

With the slew of titles and trophies that Allegri has amassed during his time in Turin, a quarter final may seem a slightly strange admission to a list of 'best moments'. However, the context of the result and Juventus' recent history with opponents Barcelona made this Champions League clash one of the most significant of his reign.

Having been soundly beaten by La Blaugrana in the final two years previous, Juve comfortably dispatched Lionel Messi and co this time around. Juventus followed up a dominant 3-0 victory at the Allianz with an equally impressive 0-0 draw at Camp Nou - managing to keep Barca's famed 'MSN' goalless throughout the entire tie.

The victory would carry them through to what many considered to be a far easier semi final clash against Monaco, which Juventus duly won to send Allegri to his second Champions League final in three years.

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

It seems ridiculous to consider the signing of one player to be on par with winning championships and reaching Champions League finals, but when that one player is Cristiano Ronaldo, usual rules do not apply.

The Portuguese superstar arrived at Turin fresh from guiding former club Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles - breaking all sorts of goalscoring records in the process.

Although Ronaldo was unable to bring his European Cup Midas touch to Juventus, the prolific striker still bagged 28 goals that helped his team gain another Scudetto, and was also named Serie A player of the season.

Just how much Allegri had to do with bringing Ronaldo to Juventus is anyone's guess, but when you're the manager of a team that brings one of the biggest names in football to the club - you're entitled to claim a bit of the credit.

Serie A Title 2014/15

As promised, we return to the Italian manager's debut season in Turin, which saw Allegri pick up a Serie A title to go with his Coppa Italia.

It may seem laughable when looking back at all he has achieved in his time at the club, but Allegri's appointment was initially met with a degree of scepticism by the Juve faithful.

Despite claiming the league title during his first season with Milan - the last season that Juventus failed to capture the Scudetto, incidentally - Allegri's stock had begun to fall, and he was sacked in January 2014.

However, displaying the sort of resilience that all top managers have in spades, Allegri comfortably navigated his side to their fourth consecutive league title for only the second time in their highly decorated history.

Back to Back Domestic Doubles

Another spot on the list for the Coppa Italia, with Allegri's second victory in the tournament coming at the expense of former side Milan. Yet again the match was taken to extra-time, with the victory eventually coming courtesy of a 110th minute Alvaro Morata strike.

Whilst winning trophies is always fun, this particular win makes the list due to its wider reaching implications. Having already sewn up another Serie A title that season, the Coppa Italia victory crowned Juventus as the first Italian team in history to win back to back domestic doubles.

Chalk up another record for Allegri.

A Return to Italian Football's Roots

Hitherto, the moments discussed thus far have dealt primarily with championships and trophies, which is unavoidable given Allegri's incredible record. However, the managerial tactics employed and style of play instilled within his Juventus side are equally important.

Back in 2017, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini famously talked about how 'Guardiol-ismo' had ruined a generation of defenders, and was in danger of destroying Italy's history of producing world-class defensive units.

These accusations could certainly not be levelled at Allegri. Whilst his Juventus side has been happy to dominate possession and have been allowed creative freedom in attack, Allegri has placed an equal emphasis on ensuring his team is exceedingly difficult to break down.

Allegri has been a frequent exponent of the 5-3-2 formation; the nucleus of which was formed by Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, and Chiellini, dubbed the 'BBC'. While attack seems to be given greater credence over defence in modern football, Allegri has built his dominant Juventus side on a bedrock of a defence that Paolo Maldini and Fabio Cannavaro would certainly approve of.

Champions League Semi Final 2015

The third and final instalment of Allegri's remarkable debut season.

Alongside winning the domestic double, the Italian also managed to take Juventus to their first Champions League final in over a decade by overcoming a Real Madrid side that would go on to dominate the tournament for the following three years.

After scraping through the home leg with a precarious 2-1 victory, it seemed that Ronaldo had done enough to carry Madrid through on the away goals rule. However, a Morata goal and an obstinate defensive display was enough to end a 13 year wait for Juve.

Although Allegri's men would eventually succumb to Barcelona in the final, the return of Juventus to where they felt they belonged for the first time in so long was undoubtedly one of the high points of the manager's tenure.

Serie A and Coppa Italia 2017/18

This next one is probably more of an Allegri 'best moment' than a Juve one, but when you've won as much as he has you're allowed one for yourself, right?

The double of 2018 held particular significance for the serial winning manager, because it marked his fourth consecutive double; not only an incredible achievement in itself, but also a record breaking one. No other manager in the history of Europe's top five leagues has managed to secure four back to back doubles.

Chalk up yet another record for Allegri.

26 Game Unbeaten Streak

Despite the picture that the accumulation of titles and championships may paint, Allegri's time managing Juventus has not been without its struggles.

In the 2015/16 season it appeared that the Italian may have been struck with the most cruel of managerial ailments: second season syndrome - after his side slumped to 12th place in the league with ten games played.

However, Allegri was able to rouse the troops magnificently; taking them on a 26 game unbeaten run that saw them pick up 24 victories and ensured that the Serie A title would be staying in Turin.

Record Breaking Sixth Consecutive Serie A Title

For a man who has broken an obscene number of records during his time in northern Italy, it seems appropriate to end with one more.

The 2016/17 season saw a major shift from the Serie A cakewalks that Allegri and his men had enjoyed for the past two domestic campaigns. With stern competition in the form of Roma and Napoli, Juventus were put under the sort of pressure that the Allianz hadn't seen for many a year.

Despite all Allegri had achieved in his first two seasons, had he been unable to retain the Serie A title in a competitive title race, his managerial credentials may well have come under scrutiny.

Predictably, the Italian managed to see off the valiant efforts of the would be challengers and held on to secure his third, and the club's sixth, consecutive title - becoming the first team in the history of Italian football to do so.

Chalk up an...you know how it goes.