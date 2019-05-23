Newcastle, Southampton & Brighton Join Race for £25m-Rated Liverpool Starlet Harry Wilson

By 90Min
May 23, 2019

Newcastle United, Southampton and Brighton are the latest Premier League clubs linked with Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson, who has spent the 2018/19 season on loan with Derby County and will play in Monday's Championship playoff final at Wembley.

Wilson scored a sublime free-kick at Old Trafford in October that helped knock Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup and netted 15 times in 40 Championship appearances. He also played a decisive role in the playoff semi-final against Leeds.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Wolves were one Premier League club credited with an interest in the 22-year-old earlier this week in a report that suggested Liverpool would ask for £25m.

Now, Sky Sports have reported that Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton 'lead a host of clubs' that are 'keen' on signing Wilson. Crystal Palace have also been tipped to join the 'long list' should Champions League-seeking Wilfried Zaha leave the Eagles this summer.

Sky note that German clubs like Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt are also 'monitoring negotiations', as well as un-named Spanish sides.

Then there is also the potential to stay at Derby, whose budget will for the 2019/20 season will skyrocket should they beat Aston Villa in football's '£170m game' on Monday.

Whatever happens, Liverpool appear to be in for a sizeable payday for an individual who has played just a single first team game for the club, an FA Cup tie against Plymouth in 2017.

Wrexham-born Wilson, a full Wales international since 2013 aged 16, joined Liverpool's academy ranks at the age of eight and signed his first professional contract in 2014. He had spent time out on loan at Crewe and Hull prior to his breakout season with Derby.

