Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Planning Immediate Man Utd Clear-Out Ahead of 'Four of Five' Swift Arrivals

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the players he wants out of his squad this summer, as he prepares to overhaul his playing staff in order to turn the club's fortunes around.

Solksjaer was initially appointed in December, taking charge after a horrendous start to the season under Jose Mourinho, and though the club went on an impressive winning run that earned him a three-and-a-half year contract in March, some familiar issues began to rear their head towards the end of the season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

United went out of the Champions League to Barcelona with a whimper, and went winless in their last six Premier League matches, including the damaging 4-0 defeat to Everton. Now, the Mirror report that he plans to remedy the situation by clearing out a number of players in the current weeks.

They claim that Solskjaer has already informed the club's hierarchy who he feels should be moved on to make room for new signings, and while Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia are expected to have played their final games for the club, fringe players such as Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo could be offloaded alongside some more high profile departures.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter, while Alexis Sanchez's days seem numbered after a dismal 18 months since joining from Arsenal.

The manager is also reported to be eyeing 'four or five' new signings by the start of July so it seems possible that the playing squad will undergo some significant changes over the next week or so.