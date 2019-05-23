It took just 9.6 seconds for Senegal to make history at this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Playing in the opening match of the contest, Senegal forward Amadou Sagna found the back of the net just 9.6 seconds into the game against Tahiti, scoring the fastest goal in U-20 World Cup history in the process.

#U20WC

10 secondes... ce but de Amadou Sagna va entrer dans le Guinness du Mondial des moins de 20 ans #Tahiti #Senegal pic.twitter.com/jnQQgQzM7Y — Le journal de Dakar (@JournaldeDakar) May 23, 2019

Sagna's time surpassed Nigeria forward Monday Odiaka's record-setting time of 14 seconds, which was set in 1985.

Sagna helped put Senegal up 3–0 early with two more scores in the 29th and 50th minutes.

The U-20 group stage started on Thursday and will run through Friday, May 31, before the round of 16 kicks off on June 2.

The USA begins play Friday against Nigeria, and is also grouped with Ukraine and Qatar, looking to improve on consecutive runs to the quarterfinals in 2015 and 2017.