Tottenham Eye Move for Dani Ceballos as Christian Eriksen Contract Frustration Continues

Tottenham have reportedly identified Real Madrid starlet Dani Ceballos as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, should he leave the club this summer.

Eriksen's contract in north London expires in 2020 and he is yet to sign an extension which has led to reports that a host of top clubs are after the Danish playmaker's signature - one of those clubs being Real Madrid.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to leading Spanish publication AS, Ceballos is seen by Mauricio Pochettino as a potential suitor to replace Eriksen and a deal could be on the cards due to the 22-year-old's increasing frustrations at the Bernabéu.





Since signing for Los Blancos in 2017 from Real Betis, the youngster has failed to nail down a regular spot in the side and the instability at Real has left him contemplating his future at the club.

This season he has managed three goals and two assists, although the majority of his appearances have been made as a substitute and since Zinedine Zidane's return, his involvement has been sporadic.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

If Eriksen were to push for a move to the Spanish capital, Ceballos could be used in negotiations by Daniel Levy to ensure Pochettino has an instant replacement.





It is thought a host of top European sides are after the young Spaniard. including Juventus and Arsenal - Tottenham, however, is thought to be his preferred destination.

Any thoughts over a deal will be put on hold for now, though, with Pochettino insisting last week that the club put any transfer dealings on hold whilst they prepare to face Liverpool in the Champions League final; which ironically takes place in Madrid on June 1st.