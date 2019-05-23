Xherdan Shaqiri Highlights Liverpool's 'Togetherness' Ahead of Champions League Final

Xherdan Shaqiri has highlighted Liverpool's 'togetherness' as their greatest strength heading into the all-English Champions League final against Tottenham.

The Reds reached their second European Cup final in two years in remarkable circumstances,Overturning a three-goal deficit in the second leg of their semi-final against Barcelona. Shaqiri himself played a significant part in that memorable night at Anfield - providing the assist for Georgino Wijnaldum's second goal, with a beautifully executed cross from the left.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Divock Origi would eventually grab Liverpool's fourth of the night to send the Catalans crashing out, and send the Reds marching through to the final in Madrid.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the former Champions League winner with Bayern Munich discussed how the environment of the Liverpool squad could help them in the upcoming final: "This is the most important thing for a big group, to have togetherness; altogether, we can achieve a lot - and we saw that in the games, especially against Barcelona.

"We had a few players who didn’t play, so we showed our togetherness is very strong. That’s very important to have always, especially for this game coming up too.

"It’s always good to go to a training camp altogether, to stay all day together, to enjoy the sun, to train hard and for the group, it’s always important to stay together.

"It gives you strength for the coming days and hopefully for the game."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Whilst Liverpool's incredible comeback victory certainly highlighted their togetherness, they will be coming up against a Tottenham side that have shown equal levels of resilience and squad unity throughout their Champions League campaign.

Spurs overcame a much-fancied Manchester City in the quarter-finals before pulling off their own heroics in their semi-final clash against Ajax, with a last minute winner from Lucas Moura that broke Dutch hearts.