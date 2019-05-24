Arsenal to Make Bid for Bournemouth Winger Ryan Fraser Following Europa League Final

Arsenal will firm up their interest in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser in the immediate aftermath of the Europa League final by making a first offer.

The Gunners end their season next Wednesday when they Chelsea in Baku on 29 May, where victory would secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Fraser has a year left on his contract and according to a report by The Independent, Bournemouth will look to cash in and get £30m for the Scotland winger.

The report states that new contract negotiations between Fraser and the club have stalled and that the Cherries would rather sell the Scotsman in this transfer window rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

The 25-year-old has had an excellent campaign, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists in the Premier League, making him the second-top assist provider in the league and the joint second-highest in the top five European leagues.

His form led to him being voted as the club's Players' Player of the Season and Supporters' Player of the Season.

Fraser started his career at his hometown side Aberdeen, where he made 23 appearances before moving to Bournemouth in 2013, when the Cherries were in League One. He has been involved in Bournemouth's progression through the top three leagues in England, with a loan spell at Ipswich Town in between.

Adding fuel to the fire of a potential move, Fraser has previously admitted to being flattered by interest in him from Arsenal.

"I'm not going to lie, it is very nice. It means you are doing something right. They are a huge club, a massive club," he said in April when asked about the links with the Gunners.

"When you see your name thrown around you always think to yourself that you are a Bournemouth player and you try to do well.

"I am not going to lie, you do feel good, especially when it's a massive club."