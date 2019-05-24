Arsene Wenger Reveals He May Never Return to Football Management as He Hints at New Role

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he may not return to management but may still return to the game in a different capacity.

The legendary former Arsenal boss took the decision to bring his 22-year tenure with the Gunners to an end last year and he is yet to return to football in any professional role - despite being linked with a number of top jobs across Europe.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking at the launch of a new partnership with a sports technology company, Wenger conceded that there is a chance he won't return to management, telling the BBC: "You will see me again in football. As a manager... I don't know.


"I thought I will come back into management very quickly, but I enjoyed taking a little distance. Now I'm at a crossroads.

"In this year I did a lot of charity work, conferences - and I enjoyed it, I must say, to be a little bit less in highlights and less under stress.

"I came to the conclusion I want to share what I learned in my life, because I think life is only useful if, at some stage, you share what you know. Football is still my passion. I will come back soon - but I cannot tell you exactly in what capacity."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Wenger also had a moment to discuss his past with Arsenal and explained that he still misses the club after achieving so much success during his lengthy stay in north London.

"I miss competition and I miss Arsenal because I left my heart in there.

"I gave my life to this club for 22 years. Every minute of my life was dedicated to this club and I miss the values we developed inside the club. I support Arsenal. It will be forever my club."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message