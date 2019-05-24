Bayern Munich have submitted an €80m bid for Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, with the Premier League champions yet to respond.

Sane, who joined City from Schalke in 2016 for £45m, has gone on to make 133 appearances for the club, notching 39 goals and 45 assists in that time.

However, after missing out on last summer's Germany FIFA World Cup squad due to apparent attitude issues, the winger has occasionally been left out of big games by Pep Guardiola this season, playing just seven minutes across both legs of the Champions League quarter final with Tottenham.

And now, after watching this situation unfold, the Bavarians have opted to pounce, submitting an €80m bid (around £70m) to the Citizens to begin the talks, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

As the Italian football journalist explained: "Bayern Munich have made the first bid to Man City for Leroy Sane: €80m and talks have started, now waiting for Citizens to answer."

Sane is understood to be keen on a return to his homeland and, as quoted in Romano's report for the Guardian, FCB striker Robert Lewandowski was not short of praise for him when speaking to the press this week.

Responding to the links, the Polish forward declared: “He’s a super player with great qualities and great potential. I’ve already seen many times how good he is. That’s a player who can immediately take us higher, who improves the team.”

Speaking after the FA Cup final victory over Watford, Guardiola conceded that, while the player has been offered a new contract in Manchester, he cannot guarantee him increased gametime.

The Spaniard explained: “We offered to extend his contract. We want him to stay. What proof is more than for six, seven months we want to extend his contract? If we don’t want him, we don’t extend his contract.

"Some movements we have to do for next season, because people want to leave, players want to play. They accept not playing for a period but it’s normal that they want to play more. I can’t assure that to anyone so I understand completely.”