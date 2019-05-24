Chivas Launch Manchester United '1999 Victory Edition' Whiskey With Gifts to Treble-Winning Staff

Manchester United's official spirits partner Chivas have unveiled a new luxury Scotch whisky, Chivas Ultis 1999 Victory Edition, to mark the 20th anniversary of Manchester United’s memorable treble-winning season – gifting the first bottles to the club's backroom staff from that campaign.





Chivas Ultis 1999 Victory Edition is the first whisky Chivas has created for the Club which will be available for fans to purchase. The 20-year old blend brings together three hand-selected single malts distilled in 1999, each representing one of Manchester United’s cup victories during the famous Treble season.

The ups and downs of that historic night in May 1999, as told by #MUFC keeper, Lee Grant...#Treble99 pic.twitter.com/RbJwKV28bt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 24, 2019

Amongst the staff celebrated was Albert Morgan, the club's kit man during the 1999 season, who said: “To be part of Manchester United Football Club during the famous treble victory of 1999 is one of the proudest achievements of my life.

"I remember that night in Camp Nou as if it was yesterday – the sheer resilience of the team was astounding, even when we approached 90 minutes, everyone felt there was still something left in the game, and there sure was! The celebrations in the changing rooms after the game and the days that followed were on another level – the whole club came together in jubilation.”

Commenting on the Chivas Ultis 1999 Victory Edition, he added: “There were some massive moments on the field that season - from Giggsy’s goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup to Andrew Cole’s chip to beat Spurs on the last game of the season - but it’s great to see Chivas celebrating the achievements of the staff behind the scenes too.

Image by Chris Deeley

"This is a special football club – it’s like a family to me – and the efforts of every member of staff contributes to its successes.”

Additional backroom staff who were also celebrated were: Marie Marron (Football Administration), Kath Phipps (Club Receptionist), Alec Wylie (Kit Manager), David Lindop (Assistant Head Groundsman), Joe Pemberton (Head Groundsman) and Stuart Slater (Maintenance).