Dani Alves Reveals Why He Snubbed Man City & Offers Insight Into 'Scuffle' With Pep Guardiola

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has shed some light on why he rejected a move to join Manchester City in 2017, as well as his relationship with Pep Guardiola.

The Brazil international was part of Guardiola's record-breaking Barcelona team and spent a total of eight years at Camp Nou, before eventually leaving Catalonia for Juventus in 2016.

After an 'unpleasant year' in Turin, it appeared to be nailed on that Alves would reunite with Guardiola at Manchester City, but the 36-year-old has explained that he turned down the chance to move to the Premier League as he was offered a more 'exciting proposition' by Paris Saint-Germain.

"I had spent a somewhat unpleasant year in Italy, in Turin. I felt cheated since I didn't get what I had been promised. And that's the worst feeling there is," Alves told ESPN. "I felt that they failed me, and I left Juventus.

"Then, I thought about my personal well-being, my family's. That's why I didn't go to City. Pep knows about how much I appreciate him and that I'd be willing to work with him again.

"However, at that moment I wasn't really thinking about a reunion with him, I was thinking about what I needed in order to be happy and the new challenges I had ahead of me.

"All my challenges with Guardiola were solved and Paris represented a more exciting proposition. The relationship between us is very positive."

Alves was referencing the time where he clashed with Guardiola whilst they were working together at Barcelona.

"There was only a moment in which we had our disagreements, but we talked it out. There was a bit of a scuffle, but we were able to fix it one week later," he added.

"For me, that's the big virtue Pep Guardiola has. He makes decisions holding his heart in his hand, but he's able to make the best decisions, and that's what I like about him, even if it hurts you.

"He's a perfectionist. Sometimes, he tries to take a step back in order not to fail. In our last year, we didn't feel Pep was that way anymore since he is a f*****g genius."