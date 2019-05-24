Jorginho's Agent Refuses to Rule Out Juventus Switch Days After '100%' Committing to Chelsea Stay

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has revealed that the midfielder would have no qualms about joining Juventus this summer despite his previous allegiance to Napoli and the fact that he had previously declared that the Italy international was '100%' staying at Chelsea.

After a much-lauded start, Jorginho struggled midway through the campaign earning himself some grief from a section of the Blues' fanbase but turned it around towards the end of the season to finish strongly.

However, the recent links involving Maurizio Sarri with a return to Italy, and specifically the Serie A champions Juve, have in turn prompted plenty of publications to posit that his chief purveyor of 'Sarriball' would follow suit.

And, speaking to Radio Marte in Italy, as quoted by TMW, Santos claimed that his client would have no problem with joining Sarri at La Vecchia Signora.

Speaking on the links, the agent said: “I think they [Chelsea] are focused on the Europa League final. For Jorginho it was a pretty brilliant season, he made 50 games and finished third in the Premier League, is in the final in the Europa League and plays for the Italian national team."

However, he refused to rule out the move to Turin on sentimental grounds, adding: “But Jorginho is a professional and not a fan of Napoli, he likes the city but he can’t say he doesn’t want to play for some team, when he won’t play football anymore he can think like a fan. For Napoli, I believe that the important thing is to reinforce the team to be competitive with Juventus.”

Football being football, this obviously comes just days after the agent was quoted on another radio station, the Napoli-based Calcio Napoli 1926 (make of that what you will), proclaiming: “Could Jorginho leave with Sarri? He has a contract and stays with Chelsea, 100%. In Italy they cannot take it to certain figures.”

The player himself has also had his say on the matter in recent times, affirming to Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Football Italia, that he is happy at Stamford Bridge, and would be surprised if Sarri upped sticks at the end of the season.

The Brazil-born Italy international explained: “I have four years on my contract with Chelsea. I’d be surprised if he did leave, because we are third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool, we’re in the Europa League Final and reached the Carabao Cup Final.

“It has been a positive season. Sarri is relaxed, even more so now than in other stages of the campaign.”