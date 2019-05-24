Manchester United Monitoring Adrien Rabiot Ahead of Potential Free Transfer This Summer

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

Manchester United are reported to remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot despite failing to qualify for the Champions League, and could still make a move to bring the 24-year-old in on a free transfer this summer.

Rabiot's situation at PSG is long past breaking point. After negotiations over a new deal broke down earlier in the season, he was banished from the first team squad in December, and hasn't featured since. 

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

He will leave upon the expiry of his contract next month, and Barcelona and Tottenham had previously been reported as the frontrunners to sign the highly rated midfielder, with Real Madrid also in the mix. 

The Manchester Evening News, however, report that United's interest in the midfielder remains, and they are monitoring him as an option that would enhance their midfield and potentially replace Nemanja Matic, whose contract expires in 12 months. 

Crucially, they could land him without having to spend a chunk of their transfer budget, freeing up funds for additions elsewhere as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to rebuild his squad

Rabiot is reported to be keen on a move to the Premier League, and has previously played alongside Paul Pogba for France, so the move does seem feasible enough, but it is a long way from being a given at this stage. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

He is keen to play Champions League football, which United can't offer next season, and his wage demands are reported to have deterred even the financial might of Barcelona, so that is something United would have to weigh up prior to any potential approach.

It does, however, seem as though Rabiot's options are narrowing by the day, so the longer we go without any news on his situation, the better it may look for United's prospects. 

