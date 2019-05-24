Marco Asensio 'Not for Sale' as Zinedine Zidane Tells Tottenham to Match €700m Release Clause

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

Real Madrid are reported to have sent Tottenham packing in their bid to land winger Marco Asensio this summer, with manager Zinedine Zidane issuing the clear message that he is not for sale in the coming months. 

Spurs are expected to dip into the transfer market after the Champions League final, and having not signed a single player since last January, it has been heavily reported that an approach for Asensio could be on the cards.

The general belief was that with a summer rebuild forthcoming at the BernabeuReal would be willing to sell one of their less effective stars - with the 23-year-old netting just once in La Liga all season - and upgrade in the transfer market.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

It seems as if Zinedine Zidane sees things differently, however. Having returned to the hotseat in March after ten months away from the club, AS report that he sees Asensio as 'untransferable' and a key part of his project going forward. 

So much is Real's desire to hold onto the player that it is believed Tottenham were told in an initial enquiry that they would have to match his stratospheric €700m release clause if they were to begin negotiations with the player over a move to London. 

For the player's part, he is reported to be happy and not considering a move away at present, and wants to succeed in Madrid after a difficult season. He would contemplate a move if Real were to sanction it, but as long as he has a role to play at the Bernabeu, it is believed he is content. 

The outlet adds further that Mauricio Pochettino is 'in love' with the player, but the present financial situation at Tottenham only complicates things more, with some of the debt on their new stadium remaining unpaid. 

Champions League windfall is likely to go some way to offsetting that, but if Real are not prepared to budge on his release clause, then a move will be out of the question regardless. 

