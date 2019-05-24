Matthijs De Ligt's Mega Money Wage Demands Stall Transfer Talks With Barcelona

Matthijs de Ligt's proposed move to Barcelona shows no sign of progressing, with the Dutch teenager insistent that he be given a 'leading role' at Camp Nou, as well as receiving an improved contract offer.

The 19-year-old Ajax captain's future has been the hottest topic around Europe over the past few months, with every major club around the world vying to secure his services after a fabulous season at De Godenzonen.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

He has been linked with mega money moves to Manchester City, Juventus and Manchester United among others, but it's Barcelona who have long been touted as the favourites for his signature.

The move has stalled in recent weeks, though, with Mundo Deportivo's latest update suggesting that De Ligt's desire to become an influential figure at the Catalan giants is a factor in negotiations stalling, as well as his, and more importantly his agent Mino Raiola's, wish for an improved contract offer from Barça's hierarchy.

Barça, however, are not in a position to offer De Ligt an eye-watering mega money deal, and recent reports suggest their bulging wage bill cannot accommodate more high profile signings. Should that prove to be true, news that Manchester United have made a 'significantly improved offer' could see a dramatic twist in a transfer saga that is beginning to dominate the headlines.

That said, United are unable to offer Champions League football to De Ligt next season, and it's previously been claimed that he has no interest in moving to Old Trafford. As you'd expect, though, it wasn't long until a contradictory report came out claiming he was 'open' to the idea of joining the Red Devils.

It's also worth nothing that Raiola was issued with a global three-month ban by FIFA not long ago, so the notion that De Ligt's in any position to back Barcelona into a financial corner is perhaps wide of the mark.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Barça remain hopeful that De Ligt will be convinced to follow Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong to Camp Nou, and it appears the two parties are now playing a strategic game of chess; with each side waiting for the other to blink first.