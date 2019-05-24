Napoli Interested in Summer Move for £15m-Rated Liverpool Defender Nathaniel Clyne

Napoli are a surprise contender for the signing of forgotten Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne this summer.

The Italian side are in the market for a new right back this transfer window and have made contact with Liverpool about signing the Englishman, according to a report from Goal's Reds correspondent Neil Jones.

Liverpool have put a £15m valuation on Clyne, with interest in him also coming from Premier League duo West Ham and Bournemouth - the right back where he spent the second half of the season on loan with the Cherries.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Serie A runners up Napoli have also been linked to another English right back - Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier.

However, Clyne is entering the final year of his contract with the Reds and is viewed by Napoli as a cheaper option than Trippier, who is likely to cost more than £25m.

Clyne started his career at his local side Crystal Palace, where he spent four years in the Championship before moving to the Premier League with Southampton.

The now 28-year-old flourished with the Saints, with his excellent form earning him a place in the England squad. He soon began attracting the attention of several big clubs and in July 2015 he joined Liverpool for around £12.5m.





He enjoyed a solid first campaign in Merseyside, making 52 appearances in all competitions as the Reds reached the League Cup and Europa League finals.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He was also a near ever-present in second season, appearing in 37 of 38 league games. However, injury problems saw him fall behind the likes of Trent-Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez and James Milner in the pecking order at Liverpool, with the former in particular much more suited to Jurgen Klopp's attack-minded game.

Clyne joined Bournemouth until the end of the season in January, and made 15 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions.