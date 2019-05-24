Napoli Interested in Summer Move for £15m-Rated Liverpool Defender Nathaniel Clyne

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

Napoli are a surprise contender for the signing of forgotten Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne this summer.

The Italian side are in the market for a new right back this transfer window and have made contact with Liverpool about signing the Englishman, according to a report from Goal's Reds correspondent Neil Jones.

Liverpool have put a £15m valuation on Clyne, with interest in him also coming from Premier League duo West Ham and Bournemouth - the right back where he spent the second half of the season on loan with the Cherries.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Serie A runners up Napoli have also been linked to another English right back - Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier

However, Clyne is entering the final year of his contract with the Reds and is viewed by Napoli as a cheaper option than Trippier, who is likely to cost more than £25m.

Clyne started his career at his local side Crystal Palace, where he spent four years in the Championship before moving to the Premier League with Southampton.

The now 28-year-old flourished with the Saints, with his excellent form earning him a place in the England squad. He soon began attracting the attention of several big clubs and in July 2015 he joined Liverpool for around £12.5m.


He enjoyed a solid first campaign in Merseyside, making 52 appearances in all competitions as the Reds reached the League Cup and Europa League finals.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He was also a near ever-present in second season, appearing in 37 of 38 league games. However, injury problems saw him fall behind the likes of Trent-Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez and James Milner in the pecking order at Liverpool, with the former in particular much more suited to Jurgen Klopp's attack-minded game.

Clyne joined Bournemouth until the end of the season in January, and made 15 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message