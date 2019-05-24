Nick Pope Signs New Long-Term Deal at Burnley After Returning From Shoulder Injury

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

Burnley have confirmed that goalkeeper Nick Pope has put pen to paper on a new four-year contract at Turf Moor.

The 27-year-old first arrived at the Lancashire club in 2016, completing a £1.1m move from Charlton Athletic, and he's gone on to make 45 appearances across all competitions.

Game time was hard to come by this season, but Burnley have put their faith in the England international and they've now confirmed that Pope has agreed to sign a new four-year contract with the club.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Burnley also have the option of extending the deal by an extra year, which could see Pope tied to Turn Moor until 2024.

"I am in a good place. The shoulder feels good and I’m looking forward to coming back ready for next season," Pope told the club's official website upon the announcement. "With the contract being for a further four years that will carry me through the majority of my career. 

"When you look at a long deal like that, you take into context the club you’re at and the people you will be around every day. I love being where I am and working with the lads every day. It’s an enjoyable place to be."

Tom Heaton's return from injury and the arrival of Joe Hart this season saw Pope limited to just two appearances in the FA Cup, as well as a run out in their Europa League qualifying stages.

A shoulder injury forced Pope to be taken out of Sean Dyche's selection until the turn of the year, but the 27-year-old was unable to be part of the club's matchday squad throughout the entire Premier League season.

