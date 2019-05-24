Real Madrid Ready Offer for Eden Hazard as Fellow Target Marcus Alonso Hints at Chelsea Exit

By 90Min
May 24, 2019

Real Madrid are readying a bid to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard after the Europa League final next week, while they're also claimed to be keeping tabs on Marcus Alonso's future in west London.

The Spanish giants have been linked with a move for Hazard throughout this season and they're expected to capitalise on his contract situation during the summer, with Chelsea being pressured into a sale instead of losing him on a free transfer next year.

Real Madrid are waiting until after the Europa League final to make their next bid, but the Standart Sport claims that Zinedine Zidane's side will now be ready to come close to Chelsea's valuation after seeing two opening offers snubbed by the Blues.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Negotiations for Hazard were started a month ago but Real Madrid's two bids fell short of the Belgium international's price tag, which is believed to be in excess of £100m.

The decision makers are starting to feel the pressure at the Santiago Bernabéu as fans grow impatient for a marquee signing following their poor season, having already been unsuccessful in a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jović.

If the reports are to be believed, then Real Madrid could also look to complete a deal for Chelsea full-back Alonso before the start of next season.

The 28-year-old hinted that a move could be on the cards this summer when he was quizzed over the rumours, although Alonso insisted discussions over his future will be put on hold until after the Europa League final.

"I am very happy here but we will see what happens this summer," Alonso told Standard Sport. "There is always talk [like this]. Is it a compliment? Yes. It means I’m doing well if other teams are trying to get in touch. 

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

"But first of all, I’m focussing on the final. I am very happy to have four more years here and hopefully, I will stay many more years here."


Alonso grew up in the Real Madrid youth system before leaving his hometown to move to England. After stints at Bolton and Italian side Fiorentina, via a loan with Sunderland, the Spaniard joined Chelsea for €23m.

He's gone on to make 120 appearances for the club where he's been directly involved in 32 goals, winning a Premier League trophy and an FA Cup over the last three years.

