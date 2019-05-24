Sergio Ramos Questioning His Future at Real Madrid With Man Utd & PSG Ready to Pounce

Sergio Ramos' future at Real Madrid has been thrown up in the air with the defender considering his next move after a tricky season at the club.

Ramos made 42 appearances for Madrid this season, notching 11 goals and two assists, but his leadership has been brought into question at times. He was suspended for key games in the campaign - the second leg against Ajax in the Champions League and the March Clasico with Barcelona (both of which they lost) - and has missed the last chunk of the season with a hamstring injury.

Marca now claim they have 'confirmed' that the centre back has begun to consider his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain among his potential next destinations.

I wonder if Sergio Ramos is going to do a Griezmann and turn his documentary into a ‘La Decisión’ reveal. Questioning his future at the club, whether he wants one last challenge, makes sense. Not heard much from him, el capitán, after a season to forget at Real Madrid. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) May 24, 2019

An argument in the dressing room following that Champions League last 16 defeat to the Dutch side is understood to have cooled relations between Ramos and members of the team, as well as the staff - though these have been somewhat repaired with time.

Indeed, United and PSG have been sniffing around the Spaniard for some time, with the response from both player and club always coming back as negative. However, recent developments at the club have pushed the centre back to reconsider their advances.

Was quite strange that Ramos didn't get back fit before end of the season. He's in Spain squad, so due to report for them on June 2. A space to be watched for sure. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 24, 2019

As it stands, Real have not heard this directly from Ramos, or even his representatives, which include his brother, and are thus content to wait until they understand the picture more clearly.

However, they are aware of the rumours and are understood to have tentatively collated some potential replacements for the 33-year-old should he up and leave.

