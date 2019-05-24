Transfer Rumours: Donnarumma to Replace De Gea, Hayden to West Ham, Dortmund Eye Up Mandzukic & More

The summer transfer window has been open for over a week in England and it's safe to say that we have already had more than enough rumours to shake a stick at.

Alas, that doesn't mean the rumours are going to be drying up any time soon. Quite the contrary, it looks like we are only just getting started.

Here's a look at a quick roundup of the latest rumours right across Europe.

Man Utd Identify Gianluigi Donnarumma as David De Gea Replacement



David De Gea's tedious contract discussions have been rumbling on for what seems an eternity at this point and Manchester United could now be putting plans in place should he decide to refuse the terms which are offered to him (or decides, no he doesn't want to keep playing behind Chris Smalling and Phil Jones for any longer then he has to).

The Daily Express are reporting that the Red Devils have identified AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma as the Spaniard's potential replacement this summer. Donnarumma's own situation at Milan is equally uncertain as there is a distinct chance he will leave the club if they fail to secure Champions League qualification on the final day of the Serie A season.





Interestingly, that report directly contradicts the Daily Mail, who are claiming that United won't be spending any money on a new keeper if De Gea leaves and they will instead Sergio Romero to the number one spot. At this point, who knows what might happen.

West Ham Eye Up Potential Moves for Newcastle Duo

West Ham haven't been afraid to splash the cash in recent years - with varying degrees of success it must be added - and it would be a surprise if they were to keep their hands in their pockets this summer.

Hammers' supporters may be getting used to welcoming marquee signings like Felipe Anderson to the London Stadium, but they may have to wait a little longer before they are able to attract anyone with a similar stature. According to The Chronicle, West Ham are interested in making a move for Newcastle's Issac Hayden, who is looking for a way out of St. James' Park this summer.

Failing that, there's a chance West Ham could revive their long-standing interest in Jonjo Shelvey, who has fallen out of favour at Newcastle after an injury-stricken season.

Paris Saint-Germain Set to Swoop in for Bayern Munich & Arsenal Target

Trying to figure out how Paris Saint-Germain are going to approach any transfer window is a near-impossible task - after all, they did willingly sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Stoke last year.





However, AS are suggesting that the French champions are acting a little more sensibly this time around and are expressing an interest in promising Spanish centre-back Mario Hermoso. The 23-year-old has impressed for Espanyol in La Liga and his performances warranted a call up to the national team at the end of 2018.





Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also interested in Hermoso, but they may struggle to secure a deal if they are forced into a bidding war with PSG.

Man Utd, Arsenal & Liverpool All After Ibrahima Konate

It's been well-documented that Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all interested in acquiring a centre-back this summer. Liverpool are looking for increased squad depth, United - as I mentioned earlier- still rely on Smalling and Jones and Arsenal have to deal with Shkodran Mustafi week in, week out.





Good news for all then, as they are being linked with a move for RB Leipzig youngster Ibrahima Konate. Euro United suggest that the trio are all expressing a keen interest in the 19-year-old, though none of them have made an official enquiry just yet.





Konate is contracted to remain with Leipzig until 2023, so the Bundesliga outfit wouldn't part ways with the youngster for a small fee, that's for sure.

Daryl Janmaat Could Reunite With Former Side Feyenoord

Now, no one is accusing Feyenoord of copying Ajax's blueprint for success, but this rumour is eerily reminiscent of the deal the Dutch champions completed for Daley Blind last year.

Janmaat, who represented Feyenoord for two years between 2012 and 2014, could be on his way back to his former side this summer if Watford don't assure him regular first team football next season.

The Evening Standard have revealed that the Eredivisie side are willing to 'test Watford's resolve' in the summer transfer window and will be looking to take advantage of the fact that the right-back has just one year left on his current contract with the Hornets.

Newcastle Rival Atletico Madrid for Mario Fernandes

Yes, you read that correctly. Newcastle are set to rival European heavyweights Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window for highly rated right-back Mario Fernandes.

Fernandes, who shone for Russia during the 2018 World Cup, has emerged as a top target for both sides this summer and is currently valued at around £26m - well above Newcastle's previous transfer record.

The Mirror cite the draw of the Premier League as Newcastle's major bargaining chip and claim that the Magpies will be looking to secure a deal as soon as possible. At least, that will be their intention before he inevitably ends up signing for Atletico instead.

Borussia Dortmund Look to Bolster Their Ranks With Mario Mandzukic

Borussia Dortmund have a pretty decent squad by anyone's standards, but they haven't exactly got an abundance of options at the top end of the pitch. That fact was exemplified by the fact that Mario Gotze was frequently deployed as a false nine towards the back end of the season.

BVB have already been making strides in the transfer market with the recent acquisitions of Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz and, according to Bild, they'll be looking to bolster their squad further by snapping up Juventus' Mario Mandzukic.

Dortmund's hierarchy are eager to bring the Croatian in to utilise his vast experience, but manager Lucien Favre remains unconvinced. Given that Mandzukic only scored one goal in 2019, those reservations are probably warranted.