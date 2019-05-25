Report: Chelsea to Demand Hefty Fee for Sarri as Juventus Shows Interest

Chelsea won't block a move away from Stamford Bridge for Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian head coach linked with a move to take over at Juventus.

By 90Min
May 25, 2019

The Bianconeri is desperate to appoint a new manager following the announcement of Massimiliano Allegri's departure, with former S.S.C. Napoli boss Sarri near the top of their shortlist as it looks to replicate his work at the Stadio San Paolo.

Chelsea is willing to let Sarri leave the club if he ends up being offered the position in Turin, but Goal claims that the club will demand £5m is paid in compensation.

Despite guiding Chelsea to a place in the top four as well as to Carabao Cup success and the Europa League final, there is still a cloud looming over Stamford Bridge over concerns that Sarri is the right manager to lead the club through their imminent transfer ban.

The likes of Frank Lampard and even Juve's Allegri have been linked with taking over at the club if Sarri leaves this summer, but The Times report former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has made himself available for the position.

The 52-year-old has been out of work since being let go at the Santiago Bernabéu back in October, just months after he was released from his role as Spain's head coach in the days leading up to the World Cup in Russia.

Lopetegui has been in London to offer his services to a number of different clubs with the help of his agent Jorge Mendes, although the Spaniard won't hear back from Chelsea until they make a final decision over Sarri's future after the Europa League final.

