Eden Hazard is aiming to seal his transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid less than a week after the Europa League final, though the two clubs remain a distance apart on the Belgian's fee.

The 28-year-old is widely expected to complete a move from west London to the Spanish capital in the summer, with Hazard having just one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, though recent developments suggest that a deal is some way from completion.

According to the Mirror, Hazard wants his move to Real Madrid to be finalized less than a week after playing for Chelsea in the Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday, with a deadline of 4 June set by the forward for his future to be resolved.

The Telegraph reports Los Blancos are preparing a fresh bid for Hazard but will have to meet Chelsea's £130m asking price.

Madrid remains optimistic that a deal can be done and that it will be able to land its top target to reinforce their struggling squad ahead of next season.

It is said that talks between the two clubs were initiated in March, but have since been put on hold as Chelsea prepare for their showdown with Arsenal in Baku.

Hazard has told Chelsea that he wants to leave at the end of the season but, despite the player's stance, Maurizio Sarri's side have maintained a strong position in sticking to their demands.

Madrid are apparently reluctant to pay more than £88m to land the forward - a figure which falls some way short of Chelsea's £130m valuation, as the Blues face up to their impending transfer ban which will prevent them from signing a replacement for their star man.

The deal may not be concluded in time to meet Hazard's apparent deadline, which would have seen him move to the Bernabeu before Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifiers in June, and the negotiations look set to rumble on into the summer.

However, it is suggested that a compromise is likely to be reached between the two clubs as the transfer appears almost certain.