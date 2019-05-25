Harry Wilson Admits Interest in Staying at Derby if They Win Promotion to Premier League

On loan star Harry Wilson has claimed that he would seriously consider moving back to Derby County if they win promotion to the Premier League.

The Liverpool winger has had a sensational campaign at Pride Park, claiming 18 goals in 48 games, making him the Rams top scorer this season.

His form has prompted interest from the top flight, but the Wales international has refused to rule out a return to Derby, amid reports that Liverpool would listen to offers of around £25m for Wilson.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"I've seen a lot of reports," he told Derbyshire Live, admitting: "I'm on social media and I saw the story break the other day.

"Obviously, every player wants to play at the top level - and the Premier League is the best league in the world.

"So if I could do that with Derby, it would be great, and we've got a great opportunity to do that.

"Like I said, in the summer is when I'll sit down and discuss my options."

The 22-year-old was speaking ahead of the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Monday afternoon, where his side will take on Aston Villa for the final promotion spot to the Premier League.

Wilson has insisted that his sole focus is helping the Rams win that vital clash, which would secure top-flight football at Pride Park for the first time in 11 years.

He said: "I'm just concentrating on the final on Monday. I think it would be stupid of me to be thinking about anything else, because I know what a special thing we can achieve.

Get in🤪🤩 what a win!!🙌🏼🐏 I spy with my little eye something beginning with W👀 @dcfcofficial pic.twitter.com/cuXV1pkOCo — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) May 15, 2019

"So that's got my full focus and in the summer, that's when we'll sit down and talk about my future."

Wilson added: "But for now, I'm just doing all I can to make sure that I do have that option - of playing in the Premier League with Derby come next season."