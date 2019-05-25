Jamie Carragher Suggests Liverpool Should Cash in on 'Injury-Prone' Dejan Lovren

By 90Min
May 25, 2019

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed the Reds should end Dejan Lovren's stay at Anfield, with the 'injury-prone' Croatian now way down the pecking order. 

While both a World Cup and Champions League finalist in 2018, Lovren's fitness record has been his undoing, particularly this season.

Injury issues have been a feature of his career, with the 31 Premier League games he played in his solitary season at Southampton the closest he has come to a full league campaign. That season was enough to convince Liverpool to shell out £20m on the centre half though, who has been a polarizing figure in his five seasons at Anfield. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The signing of Virgil van Dijk, rise of Joe Gomez and impressive form of Joel Matip has seen 29-year-old Lovren now pushed down to fourth choice centre back, while Carragher - who played over 700 times for Liverpool - has said that Liverpool should cash in on the defender while his value is still high.  


“He’s [Lovren] far too injury prone for me so if someone made a good offer and you could buy someone without breaking the bank [you should sell him], you’ve got Gomez there who was outstanding at the start of the season," Carragher told the Anfield Wrap

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Unfortunately for him [Lovren] he gets a lot of injuries and you can’t afford to have players in your squad who get injured all the time."

Lovren made just 13 appearances (11 starts) in the Premier League in 2018/19, while he has played three times on the Reds run to a second consecutive Champions League final. His contract runs until 2021.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message