Joe Aribo: The Contenders to Sign the Charlton Midfielder & Who He Might Join

The 22-year-old is subject of interest from a number of clubs this summer, with his current Charlton deal set to expire at the end of June.

Showing his quality through the League One season, he has netted 10 times whilst contributing to five assists. Whilst he's earned rave reviews for his technical ability as well as his athletic qualities, there is no doubt Aribo is the next young talent who could leave the Addicks.

Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Gomez, Ademola Lookman, Ezri Konsa and Karlan Grant are a few names to who have left the Valley over the years, and Aribo is expected to follow suit.

The question is this - where does his future lie? Many clubs all over Europe are interested in his services, so here is how likely a switch to some of these suitors might be.

Celtic

Celtic may wish to bring Aribo to provide competition with the likes of Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham, and Ryan Christie. It is more likely the Bhoys will target players for the now rather than the future, meaning Aribo may opt to move elsewhere.

The Scottish champions would be wise to make a move for the youngster, especially if McGregor leaves for Leicester City in the summer.





Likelihood rating: 4/10

Arsenal

The Gunners are said to be keen on the dynamic midfielder as they search for a replacement for Juventus bound Aaron Ramsey. It is believed Unai Emery’s side sent scouts to watch Aribo on a number of occasions.

Emery isn’t afraid of giving youth a chance, with Matteo Guendouzi featuring regularly having made the move from Lorient last July. The Gunners do have Joe Willock and Charlie Gilmour in their youth ranks who are ready to make the step up, so a move seems unlikely at this stage.

Likelihood rating: 5/10

Benfica

It may seem a strange one should Aribo head to Portugal and join Benfica. However, the Portuguese giants previously raided Arsenal for young striker Chris Willock in 2017, and are on the lookout for more English youngsters.





Highly-rated midfielder Gedson Fernandes has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Wolves and Tottenham keen. Benfica would then need a replacement and are a club that like to give youth a chance and therefore, it could be the perfect place for Aribo to develop further.

Likelihood rating: 5/10

Tottenham

The box-to-box midfielder would be a perfect option for Spurs as they look to continue to build on their homegrown quota. On a free transfer, Mauricio Pochettino may see Aribo as the perfect replacement for Victor Wanyama, who looks set to depart the Tottenham Stadium this summer.

Former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson, who handed current Spurs midfielder Dele Alli his Dons debut as a 16-year-old in November 2012, believes Aribo has what it takes to play at the same level. Pochettino, should move quickly to snap the 22-year-old before other clubs make their move.

Likelihood rating: 6/10

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have recently joined the race for the midfielder's signature. With Villa one step away from being back in the big time, their scouting team will no doubt be on the lookout for potential reinforcements.

Albert Adomah has played around 40 matches this season in all competitions and the player is already in his 30s. The Ghanian's contract is up in June and if a new deal was not forthcoming he could leave, opening up a need for a replacement. The Addicks youngster could also strike a great partnership with talisman Jack Grealish, should he remain at Villa Park next season.

Likelihood rating: 6/10

Derby County

A win over Villa in the play-off final and Derby will be playing Premier League football next season. Frank Lampard has done a remarkable job at Pride Park, and a lot of that has been down to the young (on-loan) players like Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

If Derby are promoted then Aribo would no doubt be a perfect option for Lampard and his squad ahead of next season. With Tom Huddelstone, Ikechi Anya and Bradley Johnson all over 30, it would be wise for the Rams to inject more young players into their team. Next season, Aribo could sit alongside Mount in a 4-3-3 formation, which would be a strong midfield set-up.

Likelihood rating: 7/10

Eintracht Frankfurt

A move to Germany? Well, with a number of English talent heading to the Bundesliga in search of regular first-team football, it seems highly likely. Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and Reece Oxford have all left the English game to move and Aribo could join them.

He would be given the opportunity to showcase his talents and play regular first-team football under Adi Hütter. Eintracht Frankfurt are also a club on the rise, having reached the semi-finals of the 2018/19 Europa League, losing out to Chelsea. It would make sense for the German side to use the money wisely and identify young players ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.





Likelihood rating: 7/10

Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl will be keen to make his Saints squad his own when the transfer window opens. With Southampton's success of developing young players, the South Coast could be a perfect destination for the midfielder. Asoro, who joined Charlton from Staines Town in 2015, could be seen as the replacement for Steven Davis, who spent the season on-loan at Rangers and is expected to leave.





Likelihood rating: 7/10

Rangers

Steven Gerrard is on the hunt for reinforcements this summer as he looks to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title next season. A replacement for Graham Dorrans? The 31-year-old hasn't featured at all for Rangers under the Ibrox boss. Jordan Rossiter is another player who could leave, having spent the second half of the season on loan at Bury.

Aribo fits the bill, and Gerrard is keen to add creativity to his midfield. Matt Polster and Glen Kamara have recently joined Gerrard's side, so Aribo would also provide competition for places.





Likelihood rating: 8/10