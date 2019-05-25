Laurent Koscielny Considering Emirates Exit as Arsenal Weigh Up Move for Barcelona Defender

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny is considering leaving the club this summer after talks over a new deal with the club hit a brick wall.

The 33-year-old has been one of the club's most consistent performers ever since arriving at Emirates Stadium in 2010, joining in an £11m deal from French side Lorient.

Koscielny has a contract at Arsenal until 2020 and has even been in talks to extend his deal, but L'Equipe (via The Mirror) claim that the three-time FA Cup winner is now tempted by a move away from north London.

It's been suggested that a breakdown in recent extension talks was the catalyst for Koscielny's current situation, and the Frenchman is now considering making next week's Europa League final his last ever game in an Arsenal shirt.

Since arriving at the club, Koscielny has gone on to make 352 appearances across all competitions, being part of three FA Cup winning sides during the latter stages of Arsène Wenger's time in charge.

Although Koscielny hasn't made a decision over his future this summer, the France international has already been shortlisted by a number of clubs across Europe – with Arsenal looking at a move for Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona to replace him.

Stade Rennais want to lure the veteran defender back to Ligue 1 ahead of the new season and have already made contact with Arsenal, while AC Milan are also believed to be in the very early stages of negotiations.

But reports suggest that the Frenchman actually appears to be attracting the most attention from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, who were able to finish in the league's final Champions League place on the final day of the season.