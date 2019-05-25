Manchester United Failed in Last-Ditch Attempt to Sign Julian Brandt (But it Could All Work Out...)

Manchester United made a last-ditch attempt to sign German winger Julian Brandt before he joined Borussia Dortmund this summer, losing out to the Bundesliga runners up despite the Red Devils' larger international profile.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar season in the top tier of German football, scoring 10 goals in 43 games in all competitions, which led to United enquiring about his services.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The Manchester Evening News claim that the Red Devils made contact with Brandt's former side Bayer Leverkusen about a potential deal when the Premier League season finished, but they were informed the player had already decided to join Lucien Favre's side.

United are on the hunt for a new right-sided attacker this summer and are already said to have agreed personal terms with Swansea City starlet Daniel James.





They also retain an interest in current Dortmund wide man Jadon Sancho, although the club's lack of Champions League football next season has scuppered any chance of signing the 19-year-old during this transfer window.

Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well make another attempt to sign the former Manchester City man however, with Brandt and fellow new Dortmund signing Thorgan Hazard playing in the same position as the England international.

Sancho, who left City to ensure he got regular playing time, will not want his role reduced next season and the arrival of two new players may well make him question whether he is best served by staying in Germany.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

If he decides he wants to leave, United would be first in the queue to sign him, with reports suggesting he is the club's number one transfer target. It may well mean that their failed bid for Brandt works out in their favour, if they can use it to lure Sancho back to Manchester this summer.