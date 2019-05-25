Neymar Skips Out on PSG Season Closer to Return to Brazil Without Thomas Tuchel Authorisation

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar returned home to his native Brazil prior to the club's final Ligue 1 game of the season, without the permission of manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Ligue 1 champions - whose title has been wrapped up since April 21 - were preparing for their final game of the campaign against Reims; a game they lost 3-1 on Friday night.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

One notable absentee for the game however was Neymar, who according to Le Parisien (via AS) had missed the club's final training session prior to the game in order to return to his homeland of Brazil – although it's worth noting that he was suspended for the match in any case.

It was a decision however that hadn't been authorised by PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, who has since spoken about Neymar's return to South America.

"Neymar hasn’t been released by me, it's not a sporting decision, it's not up to me to make the decision to release him or not," the German said before PSG's defeat on the final day of the season.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It's believed that Neymar's decision to return to Brazil is to prepare for the upcoming Copa America this summer, with the world's most expensive player named as part of Tite's squad as they look to win the tournament for a ninth time.

The 27-year-old netted 23 goals in 28 games for PSG in 2018/19, although he did miss a large chunk of the season due to a foot injury.

Despite PSG's domestic dominance, they've ended the 2018/19 campaign with just the Ligue 1 title - the eighth in their history.

They fell short in both domestic cup competitions, while they were dramatically eliminated from the Champions League in the last 16 by Manchester United, with Neymar forced to miss the tie due to his aforementioned injury.