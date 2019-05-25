Tottenham & Man Utd Could Swoop for Real Betis' Star Men as Club's Financial Struggles Worsen

A number of Premier League sides could look to take full advantage of Real Betis' desperate financial situation and swoop for their star men.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Spanish outfit who limped to a 10th place finish in La Liga, which now looks to have had a knock-on effect on them financially. With the club not qualifying for any European competitions next season, they must now raise money from player transfers in order to compensate for the lack of revenue they will receive next season.



One player who has now been linked with a move away is their Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who Betis only recently signed on a permanent deal for €22m having just finished his one-year loan spell with the club from Paris Saint-Germain. Despite Betis' poor season overall, Lo Celso himself had a productive campaign, scoring nine and assisting five in La Liga. However, his stay at the Benito Villamarin may prove to be very short.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Tottenham are said to be willing to pay up to €60m (£52m) for the 23-year-old Argentine midfielder - who may be viewed as a replacement for Christian Eriksen should his mooted move to Real Madrid go through.



The Argentine has a €100m release clause in the contract he only recently signed, but given the club's financial situation Mauricio Pochettino will be hopeful of getting his man at a cut price.





Lo Celso isn't the only big name being linked with a move to the Premier League, with the report going on to state that Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Betis' left back Junior Firpo.



The 22-year-old committed his long term future to Betis last summer as he signed through until 2023, but given recent developments, it looks as though Firpo may well be sacrificed with United said to be willing to pay up to €30m (£26m) for his services.

The Red Devils look set to face stiff competition for his signature with Real Madrid also said to be monitoring his situation, but regardless it looks as though it'll be a very long summer for Real Betis.

