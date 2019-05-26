7 Players Graham Potter Could Sign for Brighton & Hove Albion This Summer

Brighton will no doubt hand funds to new manager Graham Potter this summer, as he looks to rebuild his squad and target a Premier League mid-table position next season.

The 44-year-old departed Swansea City to become the new head coach of the Seagulls following Chris Hughton's sacking. Potter previously stated he had a 'desire' to manage in the English top flight, and between now and pre-season will analyse his current squad before bringing in fresh blood.

There is no doubt that following the retirement of long-serving Spaniard Bruno, a new right-back will be on the agenda. As will a striker, with Brighton heavily dependent on 35-year-old Glenn Murray.

Here are seven cost-effective players who the Seagulls' manager should look to sign when the transfer window opens.

Bersant Celina (Swansea City)

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A raid on his former club Swansea? The 22-year-old attacking midfielder only joined the Swans in July 2018 from Manchester City for £3m, but could he be set for a reunion with his former boss? Plying his trade as an attacking midfielder, he is the type of player Brighton are crying out for in terms of being able to dribble and bring the ball into the final third and deliver to the strikers.





It remains to be seen as to whether Potter will target a move for one of his former players, after Celina posted a message on his Instagram story feed shortly after Potter's departure, praising his former boss, saying: 'Been a pleasure'.

Reece James (Chelsea)



Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The young full-back is reportedly wanted by Potter on a season-long loan deal and could become his first signing at Brighton. He would bring youth to the position as currently 31-year-old left-back Gaëtan Bong fills the position.

The England Under-20 international has attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, but could opt to move to the south coast in search of regular minutes. James, 19, had a fantastic season on loan at Wigan as they fought off relegation last season.

Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic)

Ker Robertson/GettyImages

The 22-year-old Charlton midfielder has attracted interest from around Europe including teams in the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. Available on a free transfer, the youngster has netted four times in his last five matches and would be the perfect option for Potter.

The new Brighton manager will no doubt be looking for a leader and Aribo could be his man. He is the next player set to depart the Addicks, who have previously seen the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Gomez, Ademola Lookman, Ezri Konsa and Karlan Grant move on in recent seasons. Potter would have to act fast to secure his services, but if he can seal the deal, Brighton would have a fantastic addition.

James Justin (Luton Town)

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Justin, 21, is a target for both Leicester City and Aston Villa. He spent all of his career at Luton, amassing 114 appearances and scoring six goals for the Hatters in all competitions. He made his first-team debut for Luton as as an 18-year-old in May 2016. The youngster has featured for England's Under-20 side after being handed his international debut by Keith Downing in August 2017.





He will no doubt be the perfect option for Potter as Bruno's long-term replacement and will be made available after Luton conformed they are willing to sell their star player. He has operated primarily at left-back last season, but also showed he can play at right-back or further forward in his third full season at senior level, which would give Potter several options.

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The defensive midfielder would relish the opportunity of Premier League football next season. With Derby defeating Leeds in the playoff semi-finals, Phillips may look to seek a move away from Elland Road.

Bournemouth are interested in his services, with Eddie Howe a keen admirer of the 23-year-old. A move to the Vitality Stadium would see him link up with former Leeds team mate Lewis Cook. Potter has Dale Stephens and Pascal Groß as his current holding players, so it remains to be seen if he would target another.

Danny Loader (Reading)

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

A target for Wolves, Leicester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus, Loader has one year left on his Royals contract. He was part of England’s Under-17s World Cup winning team in 2017 and ended last season making 22 appearances for Reading in all competitions as they avoided relegation from the Championship.

Viewed as an exceptional talent, he will no doubt leave Reading in the summer transfer window. With 35-year-old Murray the only recognised striker, Loader would be the perfect option for Potter and could help fire Brighton to Premier League safety and mid-table security.

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Once dubbed the 'English Arjen Robben', Bowen, 22, netted 22 Championship goals last campaign and has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs including Bournemouth, Burnley and Southampton.





It is understood a £15m deal would be enough to pry the Hull City striker away this summer. Brighton must move for him quickly if they are to have any chance of securing his services.