Arsenal Set to Postpone Search for Director of Football Until After Summer Transfer Window Closes

By 90Min
May 26, 2019

Arsenal are set to postpone their search for a new director of football until after the summer transfer window closes, according to journalist Guillem Balague. 

Amid a shuffle in the front office following chief executive Ivan Gazidis' departure from the club, former director of football Sven Mislintat followed suit in February and the Gunners have yet to replace the German. Arsenal had reportedly offered the job to Sevilla sporting director Monchi, but the Spaniard declined their offer, leaving the Gunners without a strategy heading into the summer. 

According to Balague, it is already too late for Arsenal to hire a new director of football and they will halt their search until after the window shuts in August. Speaking on his Youtube channel (via the Express), the journalist stated: “Director of football is too late for this [transfer window]. 

"Probably they will just, I imagine, park that for after the summer. Because, whatever decisions have to be taken, have to be taken now.”

With Arsenal's final match of the season set for Wednesday night - and a big one at that, the Europa League final - the squad will need to make transfer decisions quickly in order to build for next season. 

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Gunners head of football operations Raul Sanllehi has already confirmed Unai Emery will receive money during the summer to bolster the squad, and the manager believes early signings will be the key to the club's success next season. 

Balague continued: "Arsenal is in a transition. You cannot expect Arsenal to win the league next season. And I think more and more fans are understanding there is a transformation of the club and they require time and money. Unai feels that if the signings are done early, what you will get is a stronger squad. But it has to be early.”

Despite some Premier League struggles throughout the year, Emery's side will take on Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku on Wednesday night as the Spanish manager searches for his fourth win in the competition. 

