David Silva Considering Man City Exit as Citizens Eye Leicester's Youri Tielemans as Replacement

Manchester City are planning for the potential departure of club legend David Silva and have identified Leicester City loanee Youri Tielemans as the Spaniard's replacement.

Silva played a central role in City's domestic treble-winning season of 2018/19 where he made 50 appearances in all competitions, registering ten goals and 14 assists in the process. He was also on hand to find the back of the net in the FA Cup final against Watford, exemplifying his continued importance to the Citizens.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

However, according to The Sun, Silva could be on his way out of City this summer after an unnamed Qatari club have offered the Spaniard a two-year contract offer worth £12m.





A City source has commented on the matter, saying: "It would be a real shock if David does leave but he has had a great offer and is thinking it over hard. At the moment he’s more likely to go than stay.”

In response to that news, City are eyeing up a move for Tielemans, who thoroughly impressed during his short loan deal at Leicester.





City have already been in contact with Tielemans' representatives and are looking to negotiate a deal with his parent club Monaco as soon as possible. They will however face stiff competition for the Belgian's services, with Manchester United and Tottenham also 'in talks' with his representatives, and Leicester still in the hunt for a permanent deal.

Silva has previously commented on his future with City, insisting that he wouldn't make a definitive decision until the end of his contract next season.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"I've got a year left here," he told Onda Cero.





"I've always said that I've wanted to play for Las Palmas but when next season finishes I'll see. I'll consider what I have left to give, what I want to do and what will be best."