Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur Set for Huge Payout After Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 26, 2019

Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both set for a huge financial payout following their excellent runs in this season's competition, whether or not they are victorious in the finale on June 1.

The figure they receive will be huge for the side that ends up winning the trophy, but each club is set for a mammoth amount of cash heading their way whatever happens, with Liverpool set for a new record if they collect their sixth European Cup.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Reds will receive an English-record £98.1m if they win the Champions League while Spurs will earn a massive £93m if they are successful.

The runners-up spot will lead to the clubs earning £94.6m and £89.5m respectively, still a colossal figure even in an era where Premier League money makes the European cash pale into almost insignificance.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The sums are made up from a variety of avenues which is why the figures differ between the two sides.

Funds are calculated based on the following categories: participation, group stage performance, market pool, coefficient pool, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, final and winning the tournament.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

As Liverpool had a better group stage record and a higher coefficient ranking than Tottenham, they earned more money in those two areas leading to the £5.1m gap in earnings.

Neither sets of staff, players or fans will be thinking about the finances when they face off at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium however, with both aiming to create history for their respective clubs.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

A win for Liverpool would make them only the third side after Real Madrid and Milan to win more than five European Cups and take them ahead of fellow five-time champions Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, for Tottenham, victory over Liverpool would give them their first ever Champions League triumph, and the first set of silverware for manager Mauricio Pochettino at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message