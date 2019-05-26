Manchester City Remain 'Hopeful' of Keeping Leroy Sane at the Etihad Despite Bayern Interest

Manchester City reportedly remain hopeful of keeping hold of Leroy Sane amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Sane has developed into one of the Premier League's most valuable players since moving to the Etihad, but made just 21 starts in the league this season as he struggled to force his way into Pep Guardiola's starting XI at times.

The German international has two years left on his deal at City and the club have been trying to agree an extension for several months. While negotiations have been difficult, journalist Sam Lee claims that City retain hope that Sane will extend his stay at the Etihad and that further contract talks will take place soon.

However, Lee also claims that if Sane doesn't agree a new deal then he will be sold, with the journalist rating the likelihood of the move as "50/50".

Bayern look the most likely destination for Sane, as the Bundesliga champions look to replace departing legends Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery. Bayern president Uli Hoeness has already confirmed the club's interest in a potential transfer.

Sane racked up impressive numbers this season despite his lack of starts, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in the Premier League.

However, Guardiola often preferred to play Bernardo Silva on the right side, particularly in the bigger games. Riyad Mahrez was also chosen ahead of Sane at times - most notably for the FA Cup final - despite largely failing to impress since his big money transfer from Leicester City last summer.

Sane played just seven minutes across the two Champions League semi-final legs against Tottenham, with reports suggesting Guardiola has taken issue with the German's attitude.

It will still take a huge bid to convince City to sell. The Manchester club paid £45m to sign Sane from Schalke in 2016 and he has since gone on to establish himself as one of the world's best wide players.

Recent reports claim that Bayern have made an €80m starting bid as they look to bring Sane to the Allianz Arena.