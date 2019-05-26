Manchester United & Tottenham 'in Talks' With Leicester City Loanee Youri Tielemans

By 90Min
May 26, 2019

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks with Leicester City star midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans joined Leicester on loan from Monaco in January and impressed during his time in the east Midlands. The Foxes are thought to be keen to make the move permanent, but the Belgian midfielder's impressive form has caught the eye of top six clubs United and Spurs.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast, Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur said: “There have been talks, the agent’s had talks with Spurs and Manchester United about him. Not sure he’s the first choice at both clubs either. Monaco, they want to sell him and get rid of him.

“He’s not in the plans of the manager. His good performances have done what they wanted, he’s now worth more than he was worth in January when they rated him already at £40m."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

United and Spurs have both been linked with midfield reinforcements in recent weeks. Ole Gunnar Soskjaer needs a replacement for the departing Ander Herrera, while Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be looking for an upgrade on the likes of Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier.

However, Terreur added that Brendan Rodgers' side remain in the race for Tielemans' signature: “He’s happy at Leicester City, he enjoyed his time but it’s now the question if Leicester are going to spend most of their transfer budget on one player.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“Maybe if they sell [Harry] Maguire to Manchester City or something they will have more money but it’s that question because Monaco will want a lot of money. It won’t be one that will be done in the early days of the transfer window, that one will be one for the last few weeks when clubs want the best price for him.

“If I was a Premier League club I would sign him, he’s special.”

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

The Foxes may also have an advantage as Monaco are reportedly keen to keep Adrien Siva, who joined the principality club in January in a loan exchange for Tielemans.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message