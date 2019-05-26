Niko Kovač Claims Bayern Munich Have 'Rewarded Ourselves for Our Work' Following DFB-Pokal Win

By 90Min
May 26, 2019

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has claimed that his side have reaped the benefits of their hard work this season.

The 47-year-old was speaking after Bayern beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday night.

Two well-taken goals from Robert Lewandowski and a strike from Kingsley Coman gave Bayern the win in a thrilling, end-to-end game.

With the victory, the Bavarian side secured the domestic double after winning the Bundesliga last week and Kovač claims that his team have been rewarded for the work that they put in during the season.


Speaking in his post-match press conference (as quoted by the club's official website), he said: " FC Bayern will surely celebrate a lot today. We rewarded ourselves for our work and all we've invested."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Leipzig created several clear-cut chances to score throughout the game but were let down by a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping by Manuel Neuer.


Kovač acknowledged that his side were given a difficult test: "Leipzig were tough opponents as expected. They've enjoyed a very good second half of the season, you saw that especially in the first 30 minutes.


"Then we relieved the pressure a bit, and Manu [Manuel Neuer] kept the scores level twice. But taken altogether it was a deserved victory."

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/GettyImages

Die Roten's cup win  was the last game in the Bayern careers of long-serving trio Rafinha, Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben, who have all announced that they will be departing the club in the summer.

