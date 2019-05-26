Before the U.S. women’s national team beat Mexico 3-0 on Sunday, a World War II veteran gave a rousing harmonica performance of the national anthem.

The crowd went wild as 96-year-old Pete DuPre, known as "Harmonica Pete," performed during the Memorial Day Weekend game at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

❤️😭❤️😭



we love Pete so much. pic.twitter.com/Lxd3Xqo9eu — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 26, 2019

According to NJ.com, DuPre served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England. He enlisted in the Army serving three years overseas.

DuPre met with players at Omaha Beach in Normandy when the team traveled to France in January.

🥰 WHOLESOME NEWS 🥰



Before tomorrow's game, 96-year-old WWII vet Pete DuPre, who we met when we visited Normandy in January, will perform the National Anthem on his harmonica. pic.twitter.com/E6euvkSkxE — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 25, 2019

The USWNT next play in the Women's World Cup against Thailand on June 11.