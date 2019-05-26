96-Year-Old World War II Veteran Performs Chills-Inducing National Anthem on Harmonica

Ira L. Black/Getty Images

Veteran Pete DuPre had met with USWNT players in Normandy when the team traveled to France in January.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 26, 2019

Before the U.S. women’s national team beat Mexico 3-0 on Sunday, a World War II veteran gave a rousing harmonica performance of the national anthem. 

The crowd went wild as 96-year-old Pete DuPre, known as "Harmonica Pete," performed during the Memorial Day Weekend game at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. 

According to NJ.com, DuPre served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England. He enlisted in the Army serving three years overseas. 

DuPre met with players at Omaha Beach in Normandy when the team traveled to France in January. 

The USWNT next play in the Women's World Cup against Thailand on June 11.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message