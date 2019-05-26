USA vs. Mexico Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch USWNT Friendly

How to watch the U.S. women's national team place Mexico in the last friendly before the Women's World Cup.

By Jenna West
May 26, 2019

The U.S. women's national team faces Mexico in its final match of preparation before departing for the 2019 Women's World Cup. The match takes place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., with kickoff set for just after noon ET.

The U.S. women most recently defeated South Africa, 3–0 two weeks ago in Santa Clara, Calif., and New Zealand, 5–0 in St. Louis on May 16, in the first two matches of their send-off series.

The match against the Concacaf foe will give Jill Ellis one final look at her 23-player roster before the Americans fly to France, where they'll be looking to win a fourth Women's World Cup title and a second in a row.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN. You can also watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

