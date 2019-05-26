The U.S. women's national team faces Mexico in its final match of preparation before departing for the 2019 Women's World Cup. The match takes place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., with kickoff set for just after noon ET.

The U.S. women most recently defeated South Africa, 3–0 two weeks ago in Santa Clara, Calif., and New Zealand, 5–0 in St. Louis on May 16, in the first two matches of their send-off series.

The match against the Concacaf foe will give Jill Ellis one final look at her 23-player roster before the Americans fly to France, where they'll be looking to win a fourth Women's World Cup title and a second in a row.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN. You can also watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

