Contract Talks Between Nicolo Zaniolo and Roma Halt as Tottenham Prepare Offer

After previously being confident of signing a new deal at Roma, differences are reported to have arisen regarding Nicolo Zaniolo's wage demands, allowing Tottenham the chance to make their move to sign the youngster.





Roma's Young Player of the Season has had a breakout year, yet had already been looking to sign an improved deal with the Serie A giants. Calciomercato report that the differences in the contract offer stand at €1m less in wages than what Zaniolo has demanded. They state that this allows Tottenham to make their offer, which The Express have reported to be at close to £35m.

The wage demands of Zaniolo would potentially make him one of the top earners at Spurs. Roma are aiming to hand Zaniolo a deal lasting until 2024. They are offering a salary of €2m, yet his representatives are hoping for €2.5m plus €500,000 in add-ons.

Zaniolo had only moved to Roma last summer as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolon move to Inter. The 19-year-old has had a fantastic debut season at the club, made even more surprising after he failed to make an appearance for Inter.

Serie A have named Nicolo Zaniolo the Young Player of the Season 🏅



Can’t think why... 😮🔥👏

pic.twitter.com/oFEhhAjZS6 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 20, 2019

The attacking midfielder is a skilful dribbler with a sweet left-foot. Overall he made 33 appearances for the Giallorossi this season, scoring six goals. He has also earned two caps for Italy and is seen as one of the brightest young players in the country.

He would represent a good signing for Mauricio Pochettino's side but there has been little to show that the Italian would be open to the move. If it were to materialise it would be likely to be as a long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen, should the Dane leave the club.