Contract Talks Between Nicolo Zaniolo and Roma Halt as Tottenham Prepare Offer

By 90Min
May 27, 2019

After previously being confident of signing a new deal at Roma, differences are reported to have arisen regarding Nicolo Zaniolo's wage demands, allowing Tottenham the chance to make their move to sign the youngster.


Roma's Young Player of the Season has had a breakout year, yet had already been looking to sign an improved deal with the Serie A giants.Nicolo' ZanioloCalciomercato report that the differences in the contract offer stand at €1m less in wages than what Zaniolo has demanded. They state that this allows Tottenham to make their offer, which The Express have reported to be at close to £35m. 

The wage demands of Zaniolo would potentially make him one of the top earners at Spurs. Roma are aiming to hand Zaniolo a deal lasting until 2024. They are offering a salary of €2m, yet his representatives are hoping for €2.5m plus €500,000 in add-ons.

Zaniolo had only moved to Roma last summer as part of the deal that saw Radja Nainggolon move to Inter. The 19-year-old has had a fantastic debut season at the club, made even more surprising after he failed to make an appearance for Inter.

The attacking midfielder is a skilful dribbler with a sweet left-foot. Overall he made 33 appearances for the Giallorossi this season, scoring six goals. He has also earned two caps for Italy and is seen as one of the brightest young players in the country.

He would represent a good signing for Mauricio Pochettino's side but there has been little to show that the Italian would be open to the move. If it were to materialise it would be likely to be as a long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen, should the Dane leave the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message