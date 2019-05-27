Copa América 2019: Where to Watch & Live Stream the Tournament This Summer

The Copa América, the world's oldest international football competition, returns this summer, when South America and, somewhat bizarrely, special guests Japan and Qatar will descend on Brazil to battle for continental supremacy.

This is the first time in 30 years that it has been played in Brazil, with the Seleção lifting the trophy every other time it has been held on their shores (1989, 1949, 1922, 1919).

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Brazilians will have a strong squad led by Neymar, but Argentina are also vying for success and hoping to finally deliver a first international title for Lionel Messi after losing finals in 2007, 2015 and 2016 - the latter even sparking a temporary retirement from international football.



Aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive Copa América title, Chile will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup in 2018, while Uruguay are always dangerous and Colombia will certainly hope to spring something of a surprise.

Copa America 2019 Dates

The tournament will begin when Brazil face Bolivia in Group A on 14 June in Sao Paulo, with the final to be contested at the Estádio Maracaña in Rio de Janeiro three weeks later on 7 July.

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Where to Watch the Copa America 2019

Viewers in the United Kingdom will have live access to all 26 games with Premier Sports, available through Sky or Virgin television packages, or online with the Premier Player.

Premier Sports is charged at £9.99 per month, but new customers are being offered the first month free until 27 May on Sky or the Premier Player.