Danny Welbeck in Contention for Final Arsenal Appearance in Europa League Final

By 90Min
May 27, 2019

After missing most of the season with a broken ankle, Danny Welbeck could make a surprise return for Arsenal just in time for the Europa League final on Wednesday.


After it was announced that Welbeck's contract would not be renewed at the Emirates, meaning he is due to leave this summer, returning in time for the Final would signal his last appearance for Arsenal.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Football.london report that Danny Welbeck may be fit in time for a place on the bench on Wednesday, having travelled with the 24-man squad. On 23 May Arsenal played a behind-closed-doors friendly against LASK Linz, running out 6-0 winners. Welbeck played in that match, and seemingly proved his fitness to merit his place on the plane to Baku.

Due to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's well-documented absence after fears for his personal safety in Baku, the addition of Welbeck will come as a big boost to Unai Emery. With attacking options other than Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil looking rather limited, Welbeck could still have a crucial part to play in what would be his last Arsenal appearance.

For the rest of the team, despite missing the final Premier League game of the season against Burnley, all of Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira are available and have travelled to Baku.


However, Arsenal's confirmed absentees include Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez. Both Bellerin and Holding are sidelined with ACL injuries, while Ramsey and Suarez are suffering from hamstring and groin injuries respectfully. All four have not made the trip to Baku with the squad. 

