England Confirm 23-Man Squad for Nations League Finals in June

England have confirmed their 23-man squad for the Nations League finals next month, as captain Harry Kane makes the cut despite his ongoing injury issues.

The captain hasn't featured for Spurs since early April, but is expected to return for the Champions League final on 1st June, and could feature for England against the Netherlands just five days later as they vie for victory in the Nations League.

The Three Lions announced the squad via Twitter, and have trimmed it to 23 players from the provisional 27 that had previously been announced, with Kieran Trippier, Harry Winks, James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond making way.

Jack Butland and Tom Heaton will serve as understudies to first-choice Jordan Pickford in goals, as the Burnley keeper is rewarded for his fine form in the Clarets' closing Premier League matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker will continue to fight for places at right-back, with Ben Chilwell looking to resume his status as first choice on the left, while Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez looks like something of a surprise inclusion given that he has barely featured for Jurgen Klopp's side since returning last month.

In midfield, Kane's Spurs' team-mates Dele Alli and Eric Dier are named as expected, while Jadon Sancho will look to continue his impressive development as he is named as one of three wide players.