Inter Expected to Announce Antonio Conte as New Manager in the Coming Days

Serie A giants Inter will confirm the arrival of Antonio Conte as their new head coach this week, with the former Chelsea boss agreeing a three year deal at San Siro.

The Italian is expected to pocket a cool €12m per season having been out of work since being axed by the Blues last summer and will lead the Nerazzurri into a second consecutive Champions League campaign, after they pipped city rivals Milan to the final spot on the final day of the Serie A season.

Conte recently won a legal battle with Chelsea over his sacking in 2018, with the west Londoners ordered to pay him £9m in compensation. That has prevented the 49-year-old from taking on any new managerial roles, though he is now free to resume his coaching career.





Gianluca Di Marzio report that an official statement regarding his appointment will be made on Wednesday, the date of his old employers' Europa League final showdown with fierce rivalsArsenal.





However, his first sighting as prospective Inter boss is likely to come at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, with the venue set to host the Champions League on 1 June. Conte is believed to be attending the clash, alongside the Serie A club's senior staff members - despite Luciano Spalletti still being in charge.





He will then meet with the senior director Zhang Jindong in China to discuss Inter's future and put plans in place for the upcoming season.

Conte had been linked with a return to Juventus following the Old Lady's decision to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri, though reports suggest that his successor at Stamford Bridge - Maurizio Sarri - is on the brink of taking charge at the Allianz Stadium.